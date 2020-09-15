Top 10 shots at Pebble Beach from PURE Insurance Championship

|
Sep 15, 2020
Pebble Beach always provides a great stage for amazing golf shots and the PURE Insurance Championship has churned out so many over the years from PGA TOUR Champions legends and First Tee participants, including Harold Varner III, who first showed his game on No. 17 in 2007. Woody Austin made an ace on the iconic hole in 2019 and teenager Christopher Meyers tops them all with a hole-out to win in 2014.
