×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Top-5 shots from the Final Round at the Sanford International

Sep 14, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Sanford International, Miguel Angel Jimenez hangs on to win by one shot over Steve Flesch.