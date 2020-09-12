×
Miguel Angel Jiménez dials in approach to set up birdie at the Sanford International

Sep 12, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Sanford International, Miguel Angel Jiménez lands his approach on the green and rolls his ball right next to the cup to set up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 18th hole.