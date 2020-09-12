×
Ben overcomes Leukemia, meets Rocco Mediate and hits ceremonial tee shot

Sep 12, 2020

Ben Wieman of Sioux Falls had a tough three year battle with Leukemia. Finally this year, he got to ring the cancer-free bell. Now 10 years old, he got to hit the ceremonial first tee shot on Friday at the Sanford International. On Wednesday, Rocco Mediate surprised him on a zoom call and then they met in person on Friday.