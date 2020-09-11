×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Steve Stricker’s tight approach leads to birdie at the Sanford International

Sep 11, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Sanford International, Steve Stricker hits his approach within a few feet of the cup at the par-4 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.