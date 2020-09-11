×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Miguel Angel Jiménez makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 1 at Sanford International

Sep 11, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Sanford International, Miguel Angel Jiménez makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.