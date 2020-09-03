×
Phil goes with driver from the wood chips after ruling

Sep 03, 2020

Phil Mickelson’s drive on No. 9 at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National was snug against a tree. He got relief because of a loose wire on the tree and wound up switching from 2-iron to driver. In typical Phil fashion, he went onto make birdie.