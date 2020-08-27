×
Phil Mickelson: “I haven’t been called young in a long time!”

Aug 27, 2020

Phil Mickelson’s post round interview after winning his debut on PGA TOUR Champions at the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge. Phil discussed competing on PGA TOUR Champions, his upcoming schedule that includes the U.S. Open, playing with old friends and being the young guy again.