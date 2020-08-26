×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Tim Petrovic makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 3 at Schwab Series at Ozarks

Aug 26, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, Tim Petrovic makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.