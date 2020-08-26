×
Tim Petrovic spins approach to set up birdie at the Charles Schwab Series

Aug 26, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, Tim Petrovic lands his third shot on the green and spins it to within a few feet of the cup at the par-5 11th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.