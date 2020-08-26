×
Phil Mickelson’s interview after winning the Charles Schwab Series

Aug 26, 2020

Following his win at the 2020 Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, Phil Mickelson talks about how it was playing in his first event on the PGA TOUR Champions and what it means to win in his debut.