Phil Mickelson wins PGA TOUR Champions debut at the Charles Schwab Series

Aug 26, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, Phil Mickelson carded a 5-under 67 to finish at 22-under for the tournament, four strokes ahead of the field to claim victory in his PGA TOUR Champions debut.