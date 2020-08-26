×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Mickelson explains driver off the deck shot in Round 2

Aug 26, 2020

Phil Mickelson explains his driver off the deck shot in Round 2 of the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge. He was on the ninth hole and very close to a tree. He wound up making birdie.