Mickelson explains driver off the deck shot in Round 2

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Aug 26, 2020
Phil Mickelson explains his driver off the deck shot in Round 2 of the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge. He was on the ninth hole and very close to a tree. He wound up making birdie.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, CHAMPIONS TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Champions Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry Tour is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.