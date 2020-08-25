×
Rocco Mediate birdies No. 9 in Round 2 at Schwab Series at Ozarks

Aug 25, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, Rocco Mediate makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.