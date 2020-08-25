Phil Mickelson’s interview after Round 2 at the Charles Schwab Series

|
Aug 26, 2020
Following his second-round 7-under 64 at the 2020 Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, Phil Mickelson talks about the work he’s been doing off the course that has allowed his to play so well so far this week.
