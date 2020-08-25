×
Phil Mickelson nearly aces No. 12 at the Charles Schwab Series

Aug 25, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, Phil Mickelson hits his 254-yard tee shot within inches of the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 12th hole.