Phil Mickelson leads by four after 36 holes at Charles Schwab Series

Aug 26, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, Phil Mickelson carded a 7-under 64 to get to 17-under for the tournament and take a four-stroke lead over the field heading into Wednesday.