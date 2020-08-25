Phil Mickelson hits driver-off the deck from behind tree at the Charles Schwab Series

|
In the second round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, Phil Mickelson hits a driver off the deck from behind a tree, landing his ball just short of a greenside bunker at the par-5 9th hole. He would go on to get up-and-down to birdie the hole.
