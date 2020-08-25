×
Phil Mickelson gets nice kick to set up birdie at the Charles Schwab Series

Aug 25, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, Phil Mickelson’s approach gets a nice kick on the green and ends up within 10 feet of the cup at the par-4 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.