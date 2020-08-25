×
K.J. Choi makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at Schwab Series at Ozarks

Aug 26, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, K.J. Choi makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.