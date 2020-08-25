×
K.J. Choi sticks approach to set up birdie at the Charles Schwab Series

Aug 25, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, K.J. Choi lands his approach within a few feet of the cup at the par-4 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.