Phil Mickelson speaks ahead of PGA TOUR Champions debut

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Aug 24, 2020
Phil Mickelson discusses making his first start since turning 50 on PGA TOUR Champions at the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge. The tournament starts on Monday (August 24) and ends on Wednesday (August 26) at Ozarks National.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, CHAMPIONS TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Champions Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry Tour is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.