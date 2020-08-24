×
Phil Mickelson speaks ahead of PGA TOUR Champions debut

Aug 24, 2020

Phil Mickelson discusses making his first start since turning 50 on PGA TOUR Champions at the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge. The tournament starts on Monday (August 24) and ends on Wednesday (August 26) at Ozarks National.