×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Sights and sounds from Phil Mickelson’s first practice round

Aug 23, 2020

Phil Mickelson is making his PGA TOUR Champions debut this week at the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge. He played a Sunday practice round with Rocco Mediate and Lee Janzen at Ozarks National.