Ernie Els is buying after his 18th career ace in Branson

Aug 22, 2020

Ernie Els made another ace in the final round of the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge. It was his 18th career ace and already his second on PGA TOUR Champions. He said he’s ready to buy drinks for the guys.