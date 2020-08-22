Ernie Els is buying after his 18th career ace in Branson

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Aug 22, 2020
Ernie Els made another ace in the final round of the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge. It was his 18th career ace and already his second on PGA TOUR Champions. He said he’s ready to buy drinks for the guys.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, CHAMPIONS TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Champions Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry Tour is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.