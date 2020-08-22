×
Amazing drone footage of Ozarks National

Aug 22, 2020

Ozarks National is one of the top new public golf courses in the United States. The second stop of the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge is held at Ozarks National. Phil Mickelson makes his PGA TOUR Champions debut at Ozarks National.