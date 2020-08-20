×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Kenny Perry buries lengthy eagle putt at Bass Pro

Aug 20, 2020

In Round 2 of the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge, Kenny Perry sinks his eagle putt on No. 18.