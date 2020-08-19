Top-5 shots from Round 1 at the Charles Schwab Series

|
Aug 20, 2020
Check out the top-5 shot from the opening round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge, featuring Darren Clarke, Steve Stricker, Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh and Ernie Els.
