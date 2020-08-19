Brett Quigley’s amazing journey to a win

|
Aug 19, 2020
Brett Quigley never won in 408 career PGA TOUR events. Injuries almost derailed his career as he approached 50 years old, but with a strong support system at home, Quigley persevered and won his second start after turning 50.
