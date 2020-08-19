×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Brett Quigley’s amazing journey to a win

Aug 19, 2020

Brett Quigley never won in 408 career PGA TOUR events. Injuries almost derailed his career as he approached 50 years old, but with a strong support system at home, Quigley persevered and won his second start after turning 50.