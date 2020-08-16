Woody Austin birdies No. 8 in Round 4 at Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS

×
Aug 16, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, Woody Austin makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.