Jerry Kelly makes birdie on No. 5 in Round 3 at Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS

Aug 15, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, Jerry Kelly makes birdie on the par-3 5th hole.