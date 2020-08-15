×
Jerry Kelly drains a long birdie at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS

Aug 15, 2020

In Round 3 of the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS, Jerry Kelly curls in a long putt for birdie at the par-4 9th.