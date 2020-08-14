×
Steve Stricker makes birdie on No. 2 in Round 2 at Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS

Aug 14, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, Steve Stricker makes birdie on the par-5 2nd hole.