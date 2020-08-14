×
Mark O'Meara birdies No. 14 in Round 2 at Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS

Aug 14, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, Mark O'Meara makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.