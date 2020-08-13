Top-5 shots from Round 1 at Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS

|
Aug 13, 2020
In the opening round of the 2020 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, Miguel Angel Jiménez, Wes Short, Jr., Steve Stricker, Jerry Kelly and Rod Pampling all carded 2-under 70’s to tie for the lead after the opening round at Firestone Country Club.
