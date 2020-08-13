×
Top-5 shots from Round 1 at Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS

Aug 13, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, Miguel Angel Jiménez, Wes Short, Jr., Steve Stricker, Jerry Kelly and Rod Pampling all carded 2-under 70’s to tie for the lead after the opening round at Firestone Country Club.