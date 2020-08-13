×
Mike Weir’s putt on the 12th hole in the opening round of the 2020 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS

Aug 13, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, Mike Weir makes par on the par-3 12th hole.