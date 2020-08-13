Darren Clarke reunites with his wife at Firestone after five months due to COVID-19 travel ban

|
Aug 13, 2020
Darren and his wife, Alison, were forced to spend the last five months apart due to COVID-19 travel bans. They finally were able to reunite at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS.
