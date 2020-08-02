×
Dudley Hart’s Ace on No. 3 at The Ally Challenge

Aug 03, 2020

In the final round of The Ally Challenge 2020, Dudley Hart holes a 187-yard tee shot for eagle on the par-3 3rd hole.