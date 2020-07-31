×
Bernhard Langer’s birdie putt from the fringe at The Ally Challenge

Jul 31, 2020

In the opening round of The Ally Challenge 2020, Bernhard Langer sinks a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.