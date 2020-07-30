Jack Nicklaus surprises front line doctor during interview

|
Jul 30, 2020
Jack Nicklaus surprised Dr. Ray Rudoni of McLaren during what he thought was just an interview about his role fighting COVID-19 in Flint and the surrounding areas of The Ally Challenge. He was surprised to say the least.
