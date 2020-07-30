×
Jack Nicklaus surprises front line doctor during interview

Jul 30, 2020

Jack Nicklaus surprised Dr. Ray Rudoni of McLaren during what he thought was just an interview about his role fighting COVID-19 in Flint and the surrounding areas of The Ally Challenge. He was surprised to say the least.