×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Legends for Charity Trivia Showdown hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro

Jul 22, 2020

Six PGA TOUR Champions players including John Daly, Bernhard Langer and Lee Janzen compete in a virtual trivia game to raise $20,000 for the American Red Cross and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.