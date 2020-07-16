PGA TOUR Champions announces two new events in the Ozarks

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Jul 16, 2020
PGA TOUR Champions has added two new events at Big Cedar Lodge in the Ozarks. The events will be played back-to-back at Buffalo Ridge and Ozarks National from August 19-26 with two days in between for practice rounds.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, CHAMPIONS TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Champions Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry Tour is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.