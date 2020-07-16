×
PGA TOUR Champions announces two new events in the Ozarks

Jul 16, 2020

PGA TOUR Champions has added two new events at Big Cedar Lodge in the Ozarks. The events will be played back-to-back at Buffalo Ridge and Ozarks National from August 19-26 with two days in between for practice rounds.