×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Bernhard Langer’s legendary hole-out (extended cut)

Jul 07, 2020

Bernhard Langer pulled off a bunker shot for the ages at the 2010 Boca Raton Championship in a playoff against John Cook. On the par-5 18th hole, he was laying two in the bunker and Cook was on the green. Langer holed out for eagle to capture his 9th career PGA TOUR Champions win.