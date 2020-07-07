Bernhard Langer’s legendary hole-out (extended cut)

|
Bernhard Langer pulled off a bunker shot for the ages at the 2010 Boca Raton Championship in a playoff against John Cook. On the par-5 18th hole, he was laying two in the bunker and Cook was on the green. Langer holed out for eagle to capture his 9th career PGA TOUR Champions win.
