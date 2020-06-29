×
Bernhard Langer impersonations by the guys that know him best

Jun 29, 2020

Bernhard Langer is an undeniable legend. His work ethic, his grit, his longevity and even his deep baritone voice are things he is known for. Players had a laugh trying to impersonate the 41-time winner.