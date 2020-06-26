×
Best shots of Bernhard Langer’s legendary career

Jun 27, 2020

Bernhard Langer has dominated the scene on PGA TOUR Champions since arriving in 2007. He has 41 career wins and is still going strong at 62 years old. Watch some of his best shots on PGA TOUR Champions.