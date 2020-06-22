×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Best of John Daly’s son over the years

Jun 22, 2020

John Daly’s son, Little John, has turned himself into a really solid junior player. Watch some of his best shots from the PNC Father-Son Challenge starting in 2019 as a 16-year-old and dating back to 2016 as a 13-year-old.