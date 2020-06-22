Best of John Daly’s son over the years

|
Jun 22, 2020
John Daly’s son, Little John, has turned himself into a really solid junior player. Watch some of his best shots from the PNC Father-Son Challenge starting in 2019 as a 16-year-old and dating back to 2016 as a 13-year-old.
