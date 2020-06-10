×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Mark O’Meara on golf in Japan, looming return to the course and more

This would have been Mastercard Japan Championship week so we caught up with Mark O’Meara to talk about his experiences playing in Japan over the years, what he’s been up to doing the hiatus and the looming return to golf.