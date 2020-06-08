×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Miracle recovery shot (LEFT-HANDED) by Corey Pavin

Watch the extended version of Corey Pavin’s extraordinary recovery shot from 2012 on PGA TOUR Champions. He had to hit the ball left-handed with the toe of his club and saved par with the tournament on the line. He went onto win for the first time on PGA TOUR Champions.