Luckiest breaks in PGA TOUR Champions history

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. Even all-time greats like Fred Couples and Lee Trevino needed some luck on their side. Watch the luckiest breaks and bounces we’ve seen over the years on PGA TOUR Champions.
© 1995-2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved. PGA TOUR, CHAMPIONS TOUR and the Swinging Golfer design, and PGA TOUR Champions Tour are registered trademarks.
Korn Ferry Tour is also a registered trademark used here with permission, and used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.