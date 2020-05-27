×
Luckiest breaks in PGA TOUR Champions history

Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. Even all-time greats like Fred Couples and Lee Trevino needed some luck on their side. Watch the luckiest breaks and bounces we’ve seen over the years on PGA TOUR Champions.