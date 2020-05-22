×
Golf connects celebrities from all walks of life on zoom

Billy Andrade, Lee Janzen and Bob Papa hosted a fun zoom and invited their friends from all corners of life to join. An NFL hall-of-famer, boxing trainer, celebrity chef, artist, comedian and gold medalist all joined for a fun chat.