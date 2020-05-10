Glen Day delivers flowers to help his daughter on Mother’s Day weekend

|
Glen Day’s youngest daughter works as an event and wedding coordinator and asked her dad to help deliver flowers. Glen drove around Little Rock, Arkansas Friday-Sunday delivering flowers to moms.
